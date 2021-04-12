New 12.9 inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display may be in short supply at launch

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro tablets this month, an 11 inch model and a 12.9 inch model, the 12.9 inch model is rumored to come with a Mini LED display.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, supply of the 12.9 inch model could be limited at launch due to shortages of high end displays.

The suppliers of these new displays are dealing with low manufacturing yields, which could mean that there will be limited supply for a while until these production issues are ironed out.

These new iPads are rumored to have a similar design to the current models, we can expect a number of hardware upgrades including a new processor, more RAM and also updated cameras.

Apple are rumored to launch their new iPad Pro tablets this month, we are also expecting to see a new iPad Mini and some new Macs, it is not clear as yet on whether the Apple AirTags will also launch this month.

Source Bloomberg

