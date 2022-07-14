Netflix teams up with Microsoft for ad supported subscription plan

Netflix has announced that is has teamed up with Microsoft for its new ad-supported subscription plan, this new subscription plan is apparently coming later this year.

The ad-supported subscription plan will be cheaper than Netflix’s current subscription plans, although how much cheaper it will be is not known as yet.

In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.

It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Netflix and Microsoft at the link below. As yet we do not have any details on when the ad-supported subscription will launch.

Source Netflix

