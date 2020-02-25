Netflix launches new Top 10 lists for TV shows and movies

Netflix has announced that it is launching its top 10 list for movies and TV shows worldwide, the streaming service had been testing the feature out in the UK and other countries.

Netflix are launching an overall top 10 list, a top 10 list for the most popular movies and top 10 list for the most popular TV shows.

We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more.

When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.

You can find out more information about these new Netflix Top 10 list over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Netflix

