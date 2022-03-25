Netflix is buying game developer Boss Fight

Netflix is expanding its gaming business with another acquisition, the streaming giant is buying game developer Boss Fight.

The acquisition will help Netflix expand its gaming catalog and Boss Fight will continue to develop games for the platform.

Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill Jackson (CCO), and Scott Winsett (COO), whose work I’ve long admired. This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them.

“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment. “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, the Boss Fight Entertainment team will continue to operate out of their current studios in Allen (Dallas), Austin, and Seattle, which will also enable us to tap into great creative talent beyond California.

You can find out more details about the Netflix acquisition of Boss Fight over at the Netflix website at the link below.

Source Netflix

