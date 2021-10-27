Cowboy Bebop TV series trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop TV series that will be premiering exclusively on Netflix next month from November 19th, 2021 onwards. The new Netflix series is based on the Japanese science fiction neo-noir anime television series created and animated by Sunrise which first premiered back in 1998. The 2021 live-action adaptation of the anime series has been developed by André Nemec, written by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell.

“The series focuses on the adventures of a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals across the solar system.”

Netflix Cowboy Bebop TV series 2021 trailer

“COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

“Based on the beloved anime series, COWBOY BEBOP is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.”

Source : Netflix

