NASA xEMU spacesuits for 2024 lunar mission

NASA has recently unveiled its new xEMU spacesuits preparing for its 2024 lunar mission, to once again put astronauts on the surface of the moon. Astronauts on the next mission to send the first woman and the first person of color to the moon, in the Artemis mission, will wear the latest spacesuit, called the exploration extravehicular mobility unit, also known as xEMU. A spacesuit is made up of nearly a half dozen different components and can have up to 16 layers, according to NASA.

“The purpose of the spacesuit is to essentially exist as a human-shaped spacecraft that allows the human being to autonomously explore and do meaningful work outside the comfort of the spacecraft or space station” says Cathleen Lewis, curator of international space programs and spacesuits at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.

“Get a behind the scenes look at the creation of NASA’s new spacesuit, the xEMU (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit). In this full feature, you’ll discover how the spacesuit is being built for NASA’s new missions beyond low-Earth orbit, looking forward to astronauts walking on the Moon and Mars and exploring in person. Testing for the suit takes place in the desert, underwater, and in unique NASA laboratories that can simulate the gravity of the Moon, Mars, or no gravity at all. The end result will be a spacesuit that has more flexibility, more power and more capability to allow astronauts to explore like never before.”

Source : CNN

