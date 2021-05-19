New QNAP TS-130 Home single bay NAS $129

If you are searching for a minimalist backup system for your home documents, you may be interested in a new single bay network attached storage drive (NAS) unveiled by QNAP. The TS-130 NAS drive has been designed by QNAP has been created to provide users with a small yet powerful backup and document storage solution measuring just (187.5mm high, 66.1mm wide, and 157.6mm in depth) and requiring only 7.3 watts of power.

Powered by a Realtek RTD1295 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor supported by 1GB DDR4 RAM the NAS is now available to purchase priced at $129 and offers a budget friendly home NAS, file storage and multimedia streaming system with snapshot protection, just in case the worst should go wrong. Check out the presentation below to learn more.

TS-130: Budget-friendly Home NAS for file storage and multimedia streaming with Snapshot protection

“Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-130 is the perfect entry-level Home NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the TS-130 comfortably fits into your living environment to create a smarter home for file storage and entertainment. By centrally storing and backing up files to the TS-130 you can easily access, sync, and share them with your devices and protect them from viruses and ransomware with Snapshots. A complete home entertainment portal also awaits, allowing you to stream and share photos, music, and videos with family and friends. Create a smart digital home now with the TS-130!”

Source : QNAP

