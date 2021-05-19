New QNAP TS-130 Home single bay NAS $129

If you are searching for a minimalist backup system for your home documents, you may be interested in a new single bay network attached storage drive (NAS) unveiled by QNAP. The TS-130 NAS drive has been designed by QNAP has been created to provide users with a small yet powerful backup and document storage solution measuring just (187.5mm high, 66.1mm wide, and 157.6mm in depth) and requiring only 7.3 watts of power.
Powered by a Realtek RTD1295 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor supported by 1GB DDR4 RAM the NAS is now available to purchase priced at $129 and offers a budget friendly home NAS, file storage and multimedia streaming system with snapshot protection, just in case the worst should go wrong. Check out the presentation below to learn more.
“Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-130 is the perfect entry-level Home NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the TS-130 comfortably fits into your living environment to create a smarter home for file storage and entertainment. By centrally storing and backing up files to the TS-130 you can easily access, sync, and share them with your devices and protect them from viruses and ransomware with Snapshots. A complete home entertainment portal also awaits, allowing you to stream and share photos, music, and videos with family and friends. Create a smart digital home now with the TS-130!”
Source : QNAP
