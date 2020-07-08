MyMicroPLC open source, expandable, easy-to-use Programmable Logic Controller

MyMicroPLC is an open source, expandable, easy-to-use Programmable Logic Controller that will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. MyMicroPLC is an PLC-type board equipped with eight optically-isolated inputs and eight relay outputs. if you’d like to learn more about the MyMicroPLC and are interested in purchasing when it becomes available jump over to the Crowd Supply website to register your interest by following the link below.

“It’s been designed to industrial standards and works with DIN rail systems, but is simultaneously easy to use and has expansion options much like an SBC. Programming can be done without the use of a dedicated external programmer, and the board has a MikroBus expansion port that can add anything from Ethernet and Wi-Fi to LCDs or other interfaces.”

The MikroBus expansion slot allows for a large range of additional features such as Ethernet connections, Wi-Fi, LCD, Stepper motor controllers, Sensors and Switches or potentiometers.

Specifications :

CPU: Microchip PIC18F K42

Inputs: eight optically-isolated inputs

Outputs: eight relay switches

Expansion:

One MikroBus expansion socket

Unique MAC address with MikroBus Ethernet expansion

One USART – intended for

One SPI or I²C connection

Programming and Control:

Via USB Type-B from a terminal connection

Support for IL programming language

Supports a wide range of compilers – XC8, MikroC, Pascal, etc.

One ICD port for external programmers

Power: AC/DC input up to 24 VDC

Other Peripherals:

On-board RTC with battery backup (battery not included)

On-board piezo buzzer

Source : Crowd Supply

