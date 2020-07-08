MyMicroPLC open source, expandable, easy-to-use Programmable Logic Controller

MyMicroPLC is an open source, expandable, easy-to-use Programmable Logic Controller that will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. MyMicroPLC is an PLC-type board equipped with eight optically-isolated inputs and eight relay outputs. if you’d like to learn more about the MyMicroPLC and are interested in purchasing when it becomes available jump over to the Crowd Supply website to register your interest by following the link below.
“It’s been designed to industrial standards and works with DIN rail systems, but is simultaneously easy to use and has expansion options much like an SBC. Programming can be done without the use of a dedicated external programmer, and the board has a MikroBus expansion port that can add anything from Ethernet and Wi-Fi to LCDs or other interfaces.”
The MikroBus expansion slot allows for a large range of additional features such as Ethernet connections, Wi-Fi, LCD, Stepper motor controllers, Sensors and Switches or potentiometers.
Specifications :
CPU: Microchip PIC18F K42
Inputs: eight optically-isolated inputs
Outputs: eight relay switches
Expansion:
One MikroBus expansion socket
Unique MAC address with MikroBus Ethernet expansion
One USART – intended for
One SPI or I²C connection
Programming and Control:
Via USB Type-B from a terminal connection
Support for IL programming language
Supports a wide range of compilers – XC8, MikroC, Pascal, etc.
One ICD port for external programmers
Power: AC/DC input up to 24 VDC
Other Peripherals:
On-board RTC with battery backup (battery not included)
On-board piezo buzzer
