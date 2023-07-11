My Porsche App brings new features to Apple CarPlay

Porsche has announced that it is bringing new features to Apple CarPlay with the My Porsche App and that it is now integrating some of its functions within Apple CarPlay.

Porsche has said that it is the first vehicle manufacturer to integrate vehicle functions into CarPlay and you can find out more information about this below.

Porsche announced today that it is expanding the functionality of the My Porsche App to provide new features within Apple CarPlay®. The sports car maker is the first automotive manufacturer to allow for easier access of vehicle functions within CarPlay®.

“We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and using the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience,” says Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO Porsche AG. “Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand – now and in the next 75 years.”

The My Porsche App is the hub for the digital management and control of a Porsche vehicle. For example, it shows the state of charge of the vehicle battery, can adjust the air conditioning, and send destinations to the navigation system. What’s more, the My Porsche App links existing accounts with third-party providers, for example, Apple Music®, to the associated apps in Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

You can find out more details about the My Porsche App and Apple Carplay over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



