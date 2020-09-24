CaliberX multitool offer 18 tools in one

As the name suggests the CaliberX is a rugged multitool designed to handle almost any job providing 18 different functions and tools in one pocket size device. Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges offer a 45% saving of the recommended retail price and start from $75.

“Sure, you can lug around a heavy and cumbersome toolbox everywhere you go, but why would you, when you can replace practically the entire box with this one multi-tool? You can hold up to 3 standard bits with CaliberX – 2 in the bit holders and 1 in the screwdriver head.”

“Caliber X -the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and price. Engineered with practicality in mind, designed for single-handed accessibility. Extremely lightweight, you may forget that you are carrying it in your pocket. Ergonomic dream come true. Comfortable, secure, and stylish.”

Source : Kickstarter

