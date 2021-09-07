MSI PRO DP21 “Business & Productivity” desktop PC workstations

MSI has this week unveiled its new range of desktop PC workstations created for business and enterprise applications offering business focused yet flexible designs in compact 2.3 liters form factors. The workstation PCs are equipped with the exclusive MSI Center and various IO ports, the PRO DP21 Series is designed to be efficient and productive for modern business needs says MSI in its press release.

Compact MSI PRO DP21 Series desktop PC

The latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB memory with dual-channel design. Offering “high-grade graphics or 4K video for any kind of amusement” together with two COM ports and 8 x USB ports allowing for plenty of peripherals to be connected. The PCs comports can communicate with the programmable logic controllers (PLCs) or with other modules such as operator/HMI, motor controllers, a robot, or a vision system in an intelligent factory if needed.

“When it comes to improving your work efficiency, MSI exclusive software MSI Center is the thing you cannot miss. Users can customize their own MSI Center by setting up the features based on their needs and avoid unnecessary system workload. It helps you prioritize & allocate the resources on your hand to accelerate the performance of the software most important to your work. The MSI Center also uses A.I. technology to help you find photos or materials with tags that you choose.”

“To support your business, the PRO DP21 uses FW TPM to provide you with a safer environment for your business information so you won’t have to worry about information security problems. Now, let’s be productive and organized with the PRO DP21 Series which would Be Your Window To The World, and it will be for sure.”

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals