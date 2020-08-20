MSI MPG SEKIRA 100 Series gaming PC case unveiled

MSI has announced the imminent arrival of new gaming PC cases to its range in the form of the MPG SEKIRA 100 Series. The MPG SEKIRA 100 Series has GPU length up to 340 mm, CPU cooler length up to 170 mm, and PSU length up to 250 mm.

The PC cases are constructed from “quality materials and loaded with a bunch pragmatic features dedicated to the needs of gamers” says MSI.

“Illuminate new possibilities and surpass your limits the MPG SEKIRA 100 Series. MSI’s SEKIRA Series had always embodied luxury and this time is no exception. For components clearance, the MPG SEKIRA 100 Series has GPU length up to 340mm, CPU cooler length up to 170mm, and PSU length up to 250mm. Crafted with quality materials and loaded with a bunch pragmatic features dedicated to the needs of gamers, this mid-tower chassis reaches for the stars with a design that is destined to unleash peak performance for you.”

“When it comes to exterior design, the MPG SEKIRA 100R’s front panel is constructed with flush sheets of aluminum and tinted glass to showcase its beautiful ARGB lighting. On the other hand, the MPG SEKIRA 100P’s monochromatic front panel illustrates its modest aesthetics while maintaining the ubiquitous theme of the highest of standards. This further demonstrates attention to material quality and dedication that went into the product design of the MPG SEKIRA 100 Series.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI

