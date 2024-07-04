MSI Cubi NUC Series mini PC

MSI, has launched its latest compact computer in the form of the Cubi NUC Series mini PC. This new series, which includes the Cubi NUC 1M, Cubi NUC 1MG, and Cubi NUC 13MQG, has already garnered significant attention by winning the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for 2024. The award highlights MSI’s dedication to innovation and design excellence in the technology industry.

Innovative Features and Design

The MSI Cubi NUC Series stands out for its sleek and modern design, making it an ideal addition to any workspace or home environment. The compact form factor is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and uses environmentally friendly materials such as PCR plastics and recycled molded pulp for packaging. This aligns with MSI’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Power Meter Software

One of the standout features of the Cubi NUC Series is its exclusive Power Meter software. This innovative tool provides valuable insights into energy consumption and environmental impact. Users can calculate carbon emissions and electricity costs, allowing them to make informed decisions to minimize their ecological footprint. The software also includes a one-click power-saving button, allowing users to save energy without compromising performance.

Advanced Connectivity and Multitasking

The MSI Cubi NUC Series is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology and Power Delivery, offering fast connectivity and charging capabilities. This feature enables users to transfer data and power devices seamlessly, significantly boosting productivity. Additionally, the Cubi NUC supports up to four displays with two HDMI and two Thunderbolt ports, providing unparalleled multitasking capabilities.

Enhanced User Experience

The Cubi NUC Series also features the exclusive MSI Power Link, which allows the power button of MSI-selected monitors to turn on the Cubi NUC. This is particularly convenient for users who prefer to mount the mini PC behind a monitor. Furthermore, the series includes dual 2.5G LANs and DDR5 memory, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience. The Cubi NUC 13MQG model supports vPro technology, offering enhanced security features for a more secure computing environment.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI Cubi NUC Series is available for purchase through MSI’s official website and authorized retailers. Pricing varies depending on the model and configuration, with the Cubi NUC 1M starting at a competitive price point, while the higher-end Cubi NUC 13MQG offers additional features and capabilities at a premium price. For detailed pricing information and to find a retailer near you, visit MSI’s official website.

The MSI Cubi NUC Series is a mini-computing solution offering support for up to four displays. For those interested in exploring more about MSI’s range of products, other areas of interest might include its gaming laptops, high-performance desktops, and innovative graphics cards. Each of these product lines reflects MSI’s dedication to quality, performance, and innovation.



