EK Quantum inspired oversized mouse pad

If you are in the market for an oversized mouse pad you might be interested to know that this week EK has introduced its Quantum inspired oversized mouse pad which is now available to purchase priced at €31.85. This brand-new EK-Loot Mousepad is available for purchase through EK Webshop and features a 3 mm thick with a non-slip rubber base and measures 900 mm x 400 mm.

“The low-friction fabric surface also has exceptional tracking performance for optical and laser mice. The mat is 3mm thick with a non-slip rubber base that keeps it in place even during the most intense gaming sessions or loop assembly.”

Oversized mouse pad

“Looking for a perfect surface for both gaming AND building your custom water-cooling loops? Look no further, as EK has you covered with its brand-new accessory item, the EK-Loot Mousepad—Quantum. These mats have numerous useful features to make your loop-building process easier, your PC environment more awesome, and your gaming sessions more successful. Aside from being a perfectly smooth surface for your mouse to slide across, these EK-Loot mousepads will also be a great reminder of the fun times you had building the loop, bending the tubes, and thoroughly enjoying your new hardware.”

“This mousepad is inspired by the Quantum line of EK products and features various useful sketches and information that can help you with your loop-building process, including an explanation of the EK-Matrix7 system. It features guides for tubing, EK-Quantum Torque fittings and extenders, screw types, and more; while it also eliminates the need for remembering the exact pressures needed for loop testing – it’s right in front of you on the mat. Sized 900 mm by 400 mm, the L size is the all-rounder. It offers a large surface area to fit a mouse and a keyboard or build your water-cooling loop on while remaining compact enough to fit on smaller desks.”

Source : EK





