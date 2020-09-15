Motorola Moto G9 Plus now available in the UK

The new Motorola Moto G9 Plus is now available in the UK, the handset has gone on sale today and it available from Amazon, Argos and John Lewis for £259.

The new Moto G9 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor, 4GB of RAm and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset features a 6.8 inch display with a Full HD+ and it comes with a range of high end cameras that include a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

