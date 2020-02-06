Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus leaked

Motorola will be launching a number of smartphones at Mobile World Congress next month, these will include the new Moto G8, the Moto G8 Power and the Moto G Stylus.

We have already heard some details on these three handsets and now we get to have another look at them in the latest leaked press shots from Evan Blass.

The Moto G8 will come with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and it will feature a Snapdragon 665 mobile processor,plus a choice of 2GB,3GB or 4GB of RAm and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The G8 will have an 8 megapixel camera on the front and three cameras on the back, a 16 megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera.

The Moto G8 power will have a 6.36 inch display but this will come with a Ful HD+ resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

The handset will have a 25 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and four rear cameras, which inclue a 16 megapixel, two 8 megapixel and one 2 megapixel camera.

The Moto G Stylus is rumored to come with a 6.36 inch display and it will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels.

The device will also feature a Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it will have 4GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128 GB.

The handset comes with three rear cameras, one 48 megapixel one 16 megapixel and one 2 megapixel, on the front there is a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source Evan Blass

