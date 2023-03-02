Motorola Moto G73 5G lands in India next week

The Motorola Moto G73 5G smartphone was launched back in January, so far the handset has been available in Europe and now it is headed to India.

The new Moto G73 5G will go on sale in India on the 10th of March 2023, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will cost.

The moto g73 5G also comes with one advanced 8MP sensor with three amazing perspectives. The ultra-wide angle lens captures what your eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame than a standard lens.2 The Macro Vision lens brings you 4x closer to your subject, so you see the tiniest of details. And the depth camera makes it easy to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits.

Watch your favorite games come to life on an ultra-wide 6.5″ 120 Hz FHD+ display. You’ll even be able to immerse yourself in the action from edge to edge with a 86% screen-to-body ratio featuring narrow borders. Plus, you can experience multidimensional sound that can be heard all around you with Dolby Atmos® whether using headphones or the two powerful stereo speakers – a feature we are bringing to all four of these new moto g devices.

We will have full details on the new Motorola Moto G73 5G smartphone when it is made official next week.

Source GSM Arena





