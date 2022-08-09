Motorola Moto G32 launched in India

The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in Europe last month, and now it is also headed to India.

The Moto G32 will be available for INR 12,999 which is about $164 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 16th of August.

As a reminder, the Motorola Moto G32 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. If you need some additional storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it has a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

The new Moto G32 will come in a choice of two colors, Satin Silver and Mineral Grey and it will go on sale on the 16th of August.

Source Gizmochina

