Motorola Razr 2022 lands 11th August

The new Motorola Razr 2022 and Motorola X30 pro smartphones were supposed to launch last week, but the launch was delayed and they will now be made official this week.

Motorola will be unveiling the new X30 Pro and razer 2022 smartphones this Thursday the 11th of August and we will have the full specifications then.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch main display that will feature a 144Hz refresh rate, there will be a secondary display that measures 2.7 inches.

The new Motorola Razr 2022 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and the top model will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of included storage.

The handset will feature a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, it will also come with a 32-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The device is also rumored to come with a 3500 mAh battery and it will also come with fast charging, we will have full specifications in the handset and also the new Motorola X30 pro smartphone later this week.

