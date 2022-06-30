Motorola Moto Edge 30 hands on (Video)

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone was made official back in April and the handset is designed to be a mid-range device.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone and its range of features.

As a reminder, the Moto Edge 30 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate and it comes with a range of cameras,

There is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear. This includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the new Motorola Moto Edge 30, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 4020 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The handset is available in the UK and a range of other countries and pricing for the handset in the UK starts at £379.99. The handset is available in Europe for €449.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

