Motorola Moto Edge 2022 specs leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Moto Edge 2022 as some specifications and also renders of the handset have been leaked.

The new Motorola Moto Edge 2022 smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch pOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution and a 144HZ refresh rate.

The handset comes with a MediaTek MT 6879 mobile processor and there is a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Moto Edge 2022 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging, there will be a range of cameras on the handset, with three on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the Moto Edge 2022, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, plus a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Moto Edge 2022 smartphone will be released by Motorola, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles, GSM Arena

