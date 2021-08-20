Motorola edge20 Pro and Motorola edge20 Lite land on Vodafone

UK mobile carrier Vodafone has announced that the Motorola edge20 Pro and Motorola edge20 Lite are now available on their network in the UK. The handset were announced back in July.

The handsets are available on the Vodafone EVO plans and prices starts at £22 a month for the Lite model and £29 a month for the Pro model

The new Motorola edge20 Pro – with 256GB of memory, 8K video recording at 24fps and a 144Hz refresh rate – and the new Motorola edge20 Lite – with a 108MP camera, 5G connectivity and 8GB of RAM – are now available at Vodafone.

The new Motorola edge20 Pro can be purchased for just £29 per month (£29 upfront cost)***, while the new Motorola edge20 Lite can be purchased from £22 per month (£19 upfront cost)**** – both are available on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan.

The Motorola edge20 Pro and Motorola edge20 Lite are available with Vodafone EVO plans, the new flexible mobile offering that makes the latest smartphones easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, and choose over how long they want to pay the rest off – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Furthermore, customers can enjoy the reassurance of flexible early upgrades from 12 months.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola edge20 Pro and Motorola edge20 Lite over Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals