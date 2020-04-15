Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Edge spotted on Geekbench

Motorola Edge

We recently heard that the new Motorola Edge range of smartphones are coming later this month, Motorola will unveil them on the 22nd of April.

Yesterday we heard about the Edge+ and now the Edge version of the handset has been spotted on Geekbench.

This version of the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, the Edge+ will come with a Snapdragon 865. This device is also listed on Geekbench with 6GB of RAM, the Edge+ will come with 8GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge

The new Motorola Edge is expected to come with a 64 megapixel camera as the main camera, the Edge+ will come with a 108 megapixel camera. We will have full details about both of these new Motorola Edge handsets when they are made official next week.

Source GSM Arena

