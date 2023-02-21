Motorola Edge 40 Pro appears on Google Play Console

It looks like we have some more details on a new Motorola smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the handset was recently spotted on the Google Play Console.

The listing has revealed some of the specifications of the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. The device is also listed with 12GB of RAM.

The device will come with a Full HD+ display that will have a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and the handset will feature Android 13.

Those are the only specifications that have been confirmed for the handset so far, we also have some rumored specifications.

The display on the device will apparently be a 6.7-inch OLED display, the handset is also expected to come with a 4600 mAh battery and it will have fast charging.

The device will feature a range of high-end cameras there will be three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

Rumors suggest that there will be a 60-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, and on the back of the handset, there will be 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

As soon as we get confirmation on the exact specifications for the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone, we will let you know.

Source MyFixGuide





