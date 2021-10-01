Motorola Edge 20 Pro lands in India

Motorola have launched their new Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India, the handset will be available to pre-order from Flipkart in India from the 3rd of October.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will retail for INR 36,999 which is about $500 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in two colors Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Sky.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7 inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels.

The device is powered y a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it comes with an Adreno 650 GPU> the handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage. There is no microSD card slot on this device.

The new Edge 20 Pro smartphone comes with a range of high end cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and triple rear cameras.

The front camera is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies and it features 32 megapixels, on the back there is a 108 megapixel wide angel main camera for photos and videos. This is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

The handsets also comes with a 500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging and Android 11, pre-orders for the device will start on the 3rd of October.

Source GSM Arena

