Mortal Kombat film teased with 7 minute trailer ahead of tomorrows premier

A new seven minute trailer has been released for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2021 film which will be premiering exclusively on HBO Max and in selected theatres worldwide from tomorrow, April 23rd, 2021. ( Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical release. Mortal Kombat is in theaters April 23 and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET).

“Hanzo Hasashi’s (Hiroyuki Sanada) life is forever changed when his compound is attacked by a few uninvited visitors.”

“MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage-or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana-the immense power from within his soul-in time to save not… “

Source : Eurogamer

