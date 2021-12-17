More Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications revealed

Yesterday the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was made official and now we have more information on another Samsung tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to be made official at the CES 2022 Samsung press conference which will take place on the 4th of January. We are also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 at this event.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch display with a WQXGA+ resolution and it will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor, this is the new flagship Snapdragon processor.

The tablet will also come with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 612GB of built-in storage.

The Galaxy Tab S8 ultra will also feature a range of high-end cameras, there will be two cameras on the front, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the back of the tablet, there will be a dual-camera setup which will include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera.

This new flagship android tablet from Samsung will come with Android 12 and One UI 4, we should have more details about it at CES 2022 in January.

Source Sammobile

