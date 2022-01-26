More Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra details confirmed

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is coming on the 9th of February, one of those will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We have already heard many of the specifications on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and now more specifications on the handset have been revealed.

Winfuture has posted some press renders and also a range of details on a number of the new Galaxy S22 handsets, this includes the top model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display which will have a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and it will have a choice of two processors depending on the region. One of the processors is Samsung’s new flagship Exynos 2200, the other is the new Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The device will come with various RAM options including up to 12GB and 5126GB of storage and it will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

There will be a range of high end cameras on the handset which will include a front-facing 40-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device there will be a 108 megapixel Super Clear Lens main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, there will also be two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras.

Samsung will make the device official at a Samsung Galaxu Unpacked press event on the 9th of February 2022.

