More iPadOS 15 multitasking features shown off on video

Apple recently released a new beta of iPadOS 15 for developers and also their first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS and now we get to have a look at the new public beta in a new video.

The video below from Rene Ritchie gives us a look at the new iOS 15 Public beta 1 and it also gives us a look at the new multitasking features that are coming to the iPad in this update.

As we can see from the video there are lots of great new features coming to the iPad with the next major release of Apple’s iPadOS. This includes an updated homescreen with widgets and more, plus some great new multitasking features.

Here are a list of iPads that will be getting the update:

iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, 4th Gen)

iPad Mini (4th, 5th Gen)

iPad (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Gen)

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 11 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

Apple are expected to release their new iPadOS software update along with iOS 15 and watchOS 8. These are rumored to be released in September along with the new iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 8. As soon as we get some details on exactly when iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source: Rene Ritchie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals