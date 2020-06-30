More Honor X10 Max specifications revealed

Yesterday we heard some of the specifications on the new Honor X10 Max smartphone and now we have some more details on the handset.

A full specifications sheet for the handset was recently listed on China Telecom and this has revealed more specifications on the device,

The handset will come with a 7.09 inch display probably with Full HD+ resolution, it will also come with a MediaTek MT6873 5G processor and there will be a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Honor X10 Max will feature a range of high end cameras, this will include an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 48 megapixel main camera on the rear plus a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source MySmartPrice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals