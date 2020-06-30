Geeky Gadgets

More Honor X10 Max specifications revealed

Yesterday we heard some of the specifications on the new Honor X10 Max  smartphone and now we have some more details on the handset.

A full specifications sheet for the handset was recently listed on China Telecom and this has revealed more specifications on the device,

The handset will come with a 7.09 inch display probably with Full HD+ resolution, it will also come with a MediaTek MT6873 5G processor and there will be a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Honor X10 Max will feature a range of high end cameras, this will include an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 48 megapixel main camera on the rear plus a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source MySmartPrice

