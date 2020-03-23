More details on the new Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite revealed

We recently heard about the new Moto G8 Power Lite from Motorola and now we have some more details about the handset.

Some more information about the handset has been revealed it will apparently retail for €189.99 when it goes on sale in Europe and we also have some more specifications on the handset.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 72-0 pixels and it will feature a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor.

The handset will come with 4GB of RA and 64GB of storage and it will also feature a 5000 mAh battery and it will have a range of cameras. On the back of the device there will be a four camera setup with a 16 megapixel camera, two 8 megapixel cameras and a 2 megapixel camera.

As yet there are no detail on when the handset will launch, a soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source HD Blog, GSM Arena

