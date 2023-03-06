More details on iOS 16.4 Beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 2 to developers, we are also expecting to see a new beta of the software sometime this week.

We previously saw a video of the new beta of iOS 16.4 and now we have another one, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some new features coming to the iPhone in this software update. Let’s find out what is coming to the iPhone in this update.

As we can see from the video there is a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also new features coming in the iOS 16.4 beta 2 update.

This update includes some new page-turning animations for books, plus there is also the Developer Menu which has been returned.

The iOS 16.4 update will also add a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and many more.

As this is only the second beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting to see the third beta of the software this week. The final version of iOS 16.4 will probably land around the end of March, as soon as we get some more details on when it will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals