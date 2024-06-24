More Details On Android 15 Beta 3

Android 15 Beta 3, released on June 18th, introduces a range of updates and improvements that bring the operating system closer to its final release. This version is a platform stability update, indicating that users can expect minimal bugs and a close resemblance to the final release expected in August. The key changes in this beta version focus on audio settings, screen timeout, search functionality, application tray, screenshot interface, and color contrast settings. The video below gives us a detailed look at the new features in the latest beta of Android 15.

Release Information and Security

Android 15 Beta 3, with the build number ending in 51722, includes the June security patch. This update ensures that your device remains secure while you explore the new features and enhancements. It is essential to keep your device up-to-date with the latest security patches to protect your data and maintain a stable user experience.

Stability and Beta Program Participation

This release marks a significant step towards platform stability, making it an ideal time for users to test the new features and provide feedback. If you own a Google Pixel device, you can join the beta program to experience these updates firsthand. The stability improvements in this version mean that you can expect fewer bugs and a smoother user experience compared to earlier beta releases.

Joining the beta program allows you to test new features before the final release

Improved stability means fewer bugs and a smoother user experience

Audio Settings Enhancements

Android 15 Beta 3 introduces updates to the audio settings, streamlining the user experience. The volume control interface has been updated, with the minimize option removed, simplifying the interface. Additionally, the device connection interface for music playback has been streamlined, making it easier to connect and control your audio devices.

Updated volume control interface with a simplified design

Streamlined device connection interface for music playback

Adaptive Screen Timeout

A new adaptive timeout feature has been introduced in this beta release. This feature uses the front-facing camera to detect if you are looking at the screen, preventing it from turning off. This ensures that your screen stays on as long as you are engaged with it, enhancing the user experience and reducing the need for manual screen timeout adjustments.

Search Functionality Improvements

The Circle to Search feature has been improved for better accessibility. It is now located within the display settings under navigation mode, making it easier to find and use. This change aims to make the search functionality more intuitive and user-friendly.

Application Tray Customization

Android 15 Beta 3 introduces the option to show the full names of applications in the application tray. This feature allows users to easily identify and locate their desired applications. However, some users have reported issues with this feature not working on certain devices, which may be addressed in future updates.

Screenshot Interface Redesign

The screenshot interface has been redesigned, with the icons for share, edit, and capture more now located below the screenshot image. This change makes it easier to access these options immediately after taking a screenshot, streamlining the process of sharing or editing captured images.

Enhanced Color Contrast Settings

New color contrast options have been added under display settings in Android 15 Beta 3. These options allow you to adjust the contrast of icons and text, making it easier to see and interact with your device. This feature is particularly useful for users with visual impairments or those who prefer a higher contrast display.

Additional Notes and Future Expectations

While some features specific to the Pixel tablet and Pixel fold are not covered in detail in this release, the general improvements and updates apply to all compatible devices. As the final release of Android 15 approaches, users can expect further refinements and optimizations based on feedback from the beta program.

Conclusion

Android 15 Beta 3 brings a host of updates and improvements that focus on stability, user experience, and accessibility. With enhanced audio settings, adaptive screen timeout, improved search functionality, and more, this release sets the stage for the final version expected in August. As users continue to test and provide feedback on these new features, Android 15 is poised to deliver a polished and feature-rich operating system experience.

Source & Image Credit: Jimmy Is Promo



