CMON Mordred board game launches on Kickstarter

Esteemed tabletop game publisher, CMON, has once again graced the Kickstarter platform with its latest creative endeavor. This time, the company is drawing from the rich lore of Arthurian legends to create the captivating Mordred board game. This marks CMON’s impressive 56th Kickstarter project, demonstrating their steadfast dedication to providing innovative gaming experiences for their devoted followers.

The Brain Trust behind Mordred

The Mordred board game is a product of the collaborative genius of Alexio Schneeberger and Andrea Chiarvesio, respected figures in the gaming world known for their unique blend of strategic gameplay and immersive storytelling. Complementing their game design is the exceptional artistry of Adrian Smith and the sculptural finesse of Studio McVey, who have been entrusted with the critical task of bringing the magical realm of Britannia to life on your tabletop.

Step into Legendary Britannia

In the Mordred board game, 2 to 4 players are thrust into the mystic landscapes of Britannia, each controlling one of its Legendary Factions. The goal of the game? Dominance and glory. But achieving this is not a simple task. Players must leverage their faction’s unique capabilities and outmaneuver their opponents in a war that transcends realms. Here’s what players can expect from the gameplay:

Prestige and Power : Players must strategically curry favor with mythical entities such as Merlin, Mordred, and Morgana, whose support can tip the scales of war.

: Players must strategically curry favor with mythical entities such as Merlin, Mordred, and Morgana, whose support can tip the scales of war. Monstrous Threats : The game introduces a dynamic challenge with monstrous beasts that roam Britannia. The management of these creatures’ influence and presence adds an extra layer of complexity to the game.

: The game introduces a dynamic challenge with monstrous beasts that roam Britannia. The management of these creatures’ influence and presence adds an extra layer of complexity to the game. Resource Management : Players are tasked with the prudent management of scarce resources. Time, in particular, represents a pivotal, yet unpredictable asset that players must master to their advantage.

: Players are tasked with the prudent management of scarce resources. Time, in particular, represents a pivotal, yet unpredictable asset that players must master to their advantage. Building a Kingdom: The ultimate goal is to halt the encroaching chaos in Britannia by establishing a new kingdom. This task serves as the game’s final test of the players’ strategic planning and execution skills.

Anticipated Arrival

While the world of Britannia is being meticulously crafted for your gaming pleasure, remember that good things take time. The estimated delivery date for the Mordred board game is slated for August 2024. However, it’s worth noting that this is merely an approximation and might be subject to changes.

Whether you’re an avid fan of Arthurian legends, a dedicated tabletop gamer, or simply someone in search of an enthralling new gaming experience, CMON’s Mordred board game on Kickstarter promises to deliver an engaging mix of strategy and myth. Keep an eye out for further updates as the project progresses towards its expected release.

Remember, in the world of Mordred, it is not only strength but strategy, alliances, and time management that will ensure your rule over Britannia. We eagerly anticipate joining you on this journey to dominance and glory.

Source : Kickstarter



