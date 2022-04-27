Moonfall film starring Halle Berry lands on digital streaming

If you have been waiting for the new Moonfall film starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley to arrive on digital streaming services, you’ll be pleased to know it is now available to rent and purchase. Moonfall is a science fiction disaster film directed and produced by Roland Emmerich starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

Moonfall is one of the most expensive independent Lee produced films to date and was launched in theatres worldwide back in February 2022. Check out the trailer and behind-the-scenes special effects teaser below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.

“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Source : Lionsgate

