Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Monster Hunter Rise Demo and new trailer on Jan 7th

By

Monster Hunter Rise

Those of you looking forward to the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch in a few month time will be pleased to know that a new trailer and demo will be unveiled later this week on January 7th at 2pm GMT or 6:00 a.m. PT or 9:00 a.m. ET depending on your location. Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26th.

“The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.”

“Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.”

Source : Monster Hunter Rise :

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.