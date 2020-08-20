Grab&Go adventure vest and modular organizer

Outdoor enthusiasts, explorers and adventurers searching for a vest with modular pockets, may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the R72 Grab&Go. Early bird pledges are available from $200 offering a 50% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place for the end of the year. Although don’t delay if you are interested as the campaign is in its final hours. To learn more about the R72 Grab&Go system check out the demonstration video below.

“An alarming number of people are not sufficiently prepared for earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, and other unexpected emergencies. We’d like to help as many people be emergency AND adventure-ready by focusing on products that are practical, innovative, and potentially life-saving.”

“Like you, we’ve personally experienced unexpected emergencies and disasters. R72 products will focus on helping people prepare for the worst, while living our best lives. We felt Kickstarter was the best platform to launch this journey – with R72 and you. Ready or not, here we come… with the R72 Grab&Go Vest, which includes 8 modular bags, a tube tent, and removable flotation liners.”

“We’ve invested our own time and money in the research and development of multiple prototypes and in searching for the right manufacturing partners. Thanks to you, we’re now ready to proceed with production. Kickstarter funds will be used for production and fulfillment. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals