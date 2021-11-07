Petlibro Infinity modular cat tree can be tailored to your cat’s personality

If your cat is looking for a little more adventure in your home or apartment you may be interested in a new modular cat tree called the Petlibro Infinity. Designed to allow you to create the perfect space for your cat to climb, relax and scratch to its heart’s content. The modular design allows you to change the layout of the cat tree from month-to-month whenever your cat is becoming a little more interested in your furniture.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Just like humans, cats also need their own space to play, explore or relax. Overcoming the problems common to traditional cat trees, PETLIBRO now presents the most customizable modular cat tree — Infinity DIY Cat Tree! Designed with durable, human-quality materials, this cat tree can change to any shape your cats love with infinite possibilities. PETLIBRO aims to combine stylish home décor for you and the coolest playground for your cats!”

If the Petlibro Infinity campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Petlibro Infinity modular cat tree project watch the promotional video below.

“You can see from their inquisitive nature that cats are always seeking something fun and new. They are curious creatures so give them what they want! With your customization, PETLIBRO Infinity DIY Cat Tree can transform into so many different combinations, it gives your cats something new to explore every day! Different cats have different demeanors. Is your cat a scratcher, a sleeper, or a ball chaser? If you are planning to adopt a new kitty, no worries, you can simply add a new component that this newcomer might like!”

“Take a look at your cats. Can they jump higher now? Then simply add an additional level for a higher joy. Are they getting more relaxed and prone to naps? Then install a tranquil tunnel for them to chill out. Are they getting bored with this design? Take it apart and within minutes you can build an entirely new design! With PETLIBRO Infinity DIY Cat Tree, you can change it into anything your feline furriends desire!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the modular cat tree, jump over to the official Petlibro Infinity crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

