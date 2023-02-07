Black Nikon Z fc APS-C size mirrorless camera

As well as introducing a few new Z mount camera lenses this week, Nikon has also introduced a black version of its APS-C size/DX-format Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. The Z fc features a design inspired by Nikon’s historically iconic camera, the Nikon FM2 SLR film camera released in 1982. “Providing the user with the joy of shooting great stills and videos, in addition to the joy of ownership” explains Nikon.

Nikon has created the latest black version of the iconic camera in response to requests from the Nikon community as well as Nikon’s hope for even more users to enjoy shooting with the Z fc. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Nikon Z mirrorless camera

“Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of a new black version of the APS-C size/DX-format Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. Additionally, six new colors are available as Premium Exterior color options with which users can choose to customize the color of their Z fc body.* These new color options are compatible with both the black and silver-color versions of the Z fc. Users who currently own the silver-color version of the camera can also enjoy the new Premium Exterior color options.”

Source : Nikon





