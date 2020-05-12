Chefs of all standards be interested in a new wireless meat thermometer created by the developer and team at MeatStick. The aptly named mini allows you to perfectly cook your meat every time thanks to its companion smartphone application. Launched by Kickstarter this month the Mini wireless meat thermometer is now available to back from $44 or roughly £36, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during July 2020.

“We started The MeatStick with a single purpose in mind, to create a wireless meat thermometer that is easy to use, fun and affordable. Until recently, using a meat thermometer was a real hassle, whether, at home for a Sunday BBQ or the most advanced cooking sessions, everybody had to struggle with entangled cables that wouldn’t let the pit close properly or get pinched and stop working. “

“Our technology started a revolution in BBQ for good reasons. Inside-out, The Mini by TMS combines the readiness of an instant-read thermometer, the durability of stainless steel, the advantage of going wireless and the latest technology in five ways: The Mini by TMS is small, up to 32% smaller than the most popular wireless meat thermometers out there. The Stick is made with food-grade stainless steel for durability, heat conduction, and high heat tolerance, making it very versatile.”

“Throw a steak right to the fire pit, cook a fish in a stove-top pan, deep-fry chicken drumsticks, slow cook a pork rack in sous-vide for up to 8 hours, roast a whole chicken in the oven, you name it. The native app walks you through few steps to set up your cook and have early alerts to let you know when your meat is ready at your desired doneness, no more undercooked or dried up meat.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals