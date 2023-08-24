Mini shows off its new Mini Interaction Unit at Gamescom 2023

Mini has revealed that is showing off its new Mini Interaction Unit at Gamescom 2023, The carmaker has teamed up with Samsung Display to showcase a new round OLED display that will be in the new Mini.

Shortly before the official launch of the new MINI family at the IAA MOBILITY 2023, MINI is offering an exclusive look at the central control unit – the MINI Interaction Unit. The round OLED display was developed together with Samsung Display Corporation and represents a first in the automotive industry. For the staging at gamescom, MINI chooses one of the most iconic settings in pop culture as a reference: the high-tech lab. At the center of the MINI Lab is a gigantic incubator tank reminiscent of great science fiction, gaming and anime classics.

MINI is the main sponsor of the gamescom merchandise area for the 2nd time and sponsors the Cosplay Awards at the world’s biggest games event. From August 23 to 27, 2023, gamescom will gather hundreds of thousands of gaming fans from all over the world in an exhibition area of around 230,000 square meters at Koelnmesse.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Mini when it is made fully official, you can find out more information about the new Mini Interaction Unit over at Mini at the link below.

Source Mini



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals