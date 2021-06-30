AAEON BOXER-6642-CML fanless mini PC

AAEON has created and launched a new fanless mini PC in the form of the BOXER-6642-CML offering an embedded PC powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i3, i5, i7 or i9 and Intel Celeron processors up to 35W TDP. Allowing the mini PC to be customised to exact requirements and for any application. Measuring just 54 mm in thickness the mini PC can be squeezed into any tight spaces and thanks to its fanless design will be quiet in operation.

Other features of the BOXER-6642-CML mini PC include a M.2 2280 (M-Key) slot driven by PCIe 3.0 [x4], together with support for fast NVMe SSDs. The compact computer also has an M.2 2230 (E-Key) slot to support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity if required and the BOXER-6642-CML is built with a full-sized Mini Card slot, supporting PCIe and mSATA, set via the BIOS.pricing starts from $608 and more information and configuration options are available via the link below.

“The AAEON BOXER-6642-CML offers a broad range of I/O features including four serial COM ports, four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing support for Intel® vPro and Intel® AMT. The BOXER-6642-CML also delivers storage flexibility with NVMe support, mSATA, and 2.5” SATA III (6.0 Gbps) storage devices. The BOXER-6642-CML can also easily connect with cellular networks thanks to onboard SIM card slot, allowing for even more communication flexibility.”

"The AAEON BOXER-6642-CML features fanless design which keeps dust and other contaminants out, allowing reliable, long-lasting operation. It also features a wide voltage input (10 to 35V) and provides consistent operation without loss of performance in temperatures from 0°C up to 45°C.

Source : AAEON : AAEON Store

