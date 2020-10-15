MINISFORUM X35G mini PC now available from $349

Following on from last months unveiling of the new MINISFORUM X35G mini PC, the team at Minisforum PC have now launched their highly anticipated Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign making the mini PC available from $349 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. The system comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM but no SSD.

“In our eight years of Mini PC design, we listened to every user’s constructive opinions, and on this basis, we carried out a lot of innovation, injected new design concepts, selected better materials, carefully produced, pursued excellent quality, repeatedly optimized integration, to achieve the best performance.”

The MINISFORUM X35G mini PC, powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 processor supported by 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Storage on the powerful yet compact mini PC include options for SSDs, and Intel Optane memory. A 2.5 inch drive bay for a HDD or SSD, together with an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for NVMe or Optane storage, as well as a second M.2 2280 slot for a STA SSD and a Thunderbolt 3 port is available.

Connectivity on the MINISFORUM X35G mini PC as provided by HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio and microSD card reader.

Source : Liliputing : MINISFORUM

