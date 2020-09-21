MINISFORUM X35G mini PC launching via Indiegogo next month

Next month a new mini PC will be launching via Indiegogo in the full of the MINISFORUM X35G mini PC, powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 processor supported by 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Storage on the powerful yet compact mini PC include options for SSDs, and Intel Optane memory. A 2.5 inch drive bay for a HDD or SSD, together with an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for NVMe or Optane storage, as well as a second M.2 2280 slot for a STA SSD and a Thunderbolt 3 port is available.

Connectivity on the MINISFORUM X35G mini PC as provided by HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio and microSD card reader.

Exact details on all available pledges have not been released as yet, but you can expect the mini PC to be made available from $399 via Indiegogo during October 2020. As soon as the campaign launches we will keep you up to speed as always. If you are interested in backing the project MINISFORUM, you can register your interest to receive an email notification when the campaign launches providing you with Super Early Bird pricing.

Source : Liliputing : MINISFORUM

