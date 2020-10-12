AOC 16T2 15.6″ USB-C touchscreen portable monitor

Hardware manufacturer AOC has this month introduced a new portable monitor to their range in the form of the 10 point capacitive touchscreen AOC 16T2, equipped with a 15.6″ display and measuring just 9mm thin and weighing only 1kg without its flexible cover says AOC. The smart cover of 16T2 protects the display surface against dents and scratches inside your bag. While using it, the smart cover transforms into a flexible stand to set up the display in portrait and landscape mode easily and the portable monitor is fitted with a rechargeable 8,000mAh battery, stereo speakers and USB-C connection

“AOC’s 16T2 expands your working and gaming space in an instant. The 9mm slim and super light 15.6″ IPS display boasts vivid colours and features 10-point projective-capacitive touch recognition. Connect to a laptop or smartphone via USB-C within seconds and is easily set up or stored with the included smart cover.”

“Portable monitors are one of the fastest-growing technology markets in Europe, and we at AOC understand the need for such convenient products for home, office but most importantly mobile work. 16T2 is a perfect, flexible solution for anyone who appreciates more screen space for their work or entertainment – wherever they are.” says Cesar Acosta, Product Manager Touch Screens and Accessories at AOC International Europe.”

Source : AOC : Product Page

