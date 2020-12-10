Simply NUC Ruby and NUC Topaz mini PCs launch from $519

Simply NUC has introduced new additions to their range of mini PCs in the form of the NUC Ruby and NUC Topaz offering both Intel and AMD systems with prices starting from $519. The Intel version equipped with an Intel Tiger Lake processor supported by Intel Xe graphics starts from $559. Supporting up to four displays simultaneously, with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz for each monitor.

Simply NUC Topaz (Intel)

Featuring the new 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processor with Xe graphics, and support for high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Topaz is a new performance-driven small form factor PC. At home, stream 4K video, play games, or finish your homework. At work, Topaz keeps you productive — perfect for content creation, multitasking, and video conferencing. The Tiger Lake-based processors and high-speed memory remove bottlenecks keeping you on task or helping you relax while tucked behind a TV or monitor via the included VESA plate.

Topaz i3 w/Core i3-1115G4 for $559 and up

Topaz i5 w/Core i5-1135G7 for $659 and up

Topaz i7 w/Core i7-1165G7 for $789 and up

Simply NUC Ruby (AMD)

Featuring the new AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processor with Radeon Vega graphics, and support for high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Ruby is a new performance-driven small form factor PC. At home, stream 4K video, play games, or finish your homework. At work, Ruby keeps you productive — perfect for content creation, multitasking, and video conferencing. The Ryzen-based processors and high-speed memory remove bottlenecks keeping you on task or helping you relax while tucked behind a TV or monitor via the included VESA plate.

Ruby R3 w/Ryzen 3 4300U for $519 and up

Ruby R5 w/Ryzen 5-4500U for $619 and up

Ruby R8 w/Ryzen 7 4800U for $819 and up

Shipping is expected to start during January 2021.

Source : Simply NUC : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals