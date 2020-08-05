GMK NucBox mini PC from $159

Very soon a new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will launch offering the tiny GMK NucBox mini PC measuring just 62mm x 62mm x 42mm for just $159, providing a 24% saving off the recommended retail price of $209. Unfortunately no details on when the campaign will start have been released as yet by GMK but we will keep you up-to-date as always.

The new GMK NucBox mini PC is powered by a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, supported by 8GB LPDDR4 and Intel UHD 600 graphics.

“Featured high-performance Intel Celeron J4125 processor which has 4-core 4-thread up to 2.7GHz frequency and the latest Intel UHD Graphics 600, NucBox will definitely bring your computing to the next level. Everything is packed into just 2.4×2.4 inch palm-sized body, world’s smallest up to date.”

Specifications for the GMK NucBox mini PC include:

Processor: Intel Celeron J4125 – 4-cores/4-threads – 2.5 GHz base – 2.7 boost – 10W TDP

GPU : Intel UHD 600 – 250 MHz base – 750 MHz boost

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD options

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Wireless WiFi 5 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.0

Weight 125 grams (4.4 oz)

