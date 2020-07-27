DragonBox Pyra mini laptop “almost ready to ship”

If you are patiently waiting for the DragonBox Pyra mini laptops remain available or start shipping, you will be pleased to know after six years of development the pocket size laptop designed to run free and open source software is almost ready to start shipping.

Powered by an TI OMAP5432 2 x ARM Cortex-A15 @ 1.5 GHz processor supported by up to 4 GB of RAM and equipped with a PowerVR SGX544MP2 @ 533 MHz. The mini laptop sports a 5 inch Resistive touchscreen display offering users a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. On-board storage is available as 32GB eMMC and the system also includes 2 x SD card slots (full-sized) and a handy internal microSDXC card slot.

Pricing :

– Pyra Standard Edition, 2GB RAM: 500 EUR without VAT (=595 EUR incl. VAT)

– Pyra Standard Edition, 4GB RAM: 529,41 EUR without VAT (=630 EUR incl. VAT)

– Pyra Mobile Edition, 2GB RAM: 600 EUR without VAT (=714 EUR incl. VAT)

– Pyra Mobile Edition, 4GB RAM: 626,05 EUR without VAT (=745 EUR incl. VAT)

“The Pyra is the vastly improved successor of the OpenPandora.A way faster CPU, 5″-HD Screen, backlit keyboard.The Pyra revolutionises mobile computing by being the first genuinely upgradable pocketable system. The CPU and display PCBs are socketed! This means there is no need to buy a new device every few years – you can simply update it with a new CPU board or improved display when it becomes available. This makes the Pyra a lot cheaper for those who play the long game and also takes care of the environment!”

Source : Liliputing : Dragon Box

