DFI RNO171 Ryzen Embedded V2000 mini-ITX motherboard

DFI has created a new AMD Ryzen V2000 mini-ITX motherboard capable of running both Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux. Other features include the ability to support the processor with up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 (ECC/non-ECC) via 2x 260-pin SODIMM sockets, 2 x SATA 3.0 (up to 6GB/s) ports, embedded flash for AMI BIOS and support for 4x DP++ up to 4096×2160 @ 60Hz. AMD Ryzen V2000 options for the motherboard include :

AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748, 8C/16T up to 2.9GHz (4.25GHz) with 4MB cache, 7 CU Radeon Vega graphics; 45W TDP

AMD Ryzen Embedded V2546, 6C/12T up to 3.0GHz (3.95GHz), with 3MB cache, 6 CU Radeon Vega graphics; 45W TDP

AMD Ryzen Embedded V2718, 8C/16T up to 1.7GHz (4.15GHz), with 4MB cache, 7 CU Radeon Vega graphics; 15W TDP

AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516, 6C/12T up to 2.1GHz (3.95GHz), with 3MB cache, 6 CU Radeon Vega graphics; 15W TDP

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official CNX Software website by following the link below. Target applications are not listed but should include embedded, industrial, and edge applications benefiting from high-end multimedia capabilities in retail, automation, automotive, entertainment, etc.

Source : CNX

