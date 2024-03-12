LIVA Z5 industrial compact PC systems

ECS Industrial Computer Ltd. (ECSIPC) has this week introduced the LIVA Z5 series of industrial mini PCs, designed specifically for a wide variety of enterprise applications that require quad-display capabilities. The series includes the LIVA Z5 Plus, LIVA Z5E Plus, and LIVA Z5F Plus models, each tailored to meet the demands of various industrial environments.

These mini PCs are not your average desktop computers. They’re built to thrive in tough industrial settings. With the latest Intel 13th and 14th generation Core processors at their heart, they have the muscle to tackle complex tasks without breaking a sweat. Whether you’re managing automated production lines or monitoring high-speed data, these machines are up to the task.

Speed is of the essence in your world, and the LIVA Z5 series understands that. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E support, which means you can expect wireless connectivity speeds that reach up to a staggering 9.6 Gbps. This is especially useful if your industry depends on swift data transfer to keep everything running smoothly. Storage is another critical factor in industrial computing. The LIVA Z5 series doesn’t disappoint, offering PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSDs for storage that’s not just fast, but also reliable. And when it comes to networking, the dual 2.5G Base-T ports ensure that your data processing and networking needs are more than met.

LIVA Z5 Series industrial mini PCs

Security can’t be an afterthought in industrial applications, where sensitive information is often at stake. The LIVA Z5 series comes prepared with vPro and physical TPM support, providing layers of protection to keep your data safe from threats.

For those of you who need to keep an eye on multiple tasks at once, the LIVA Z5 Plus and Z5E Plus models are certified by Intel Edge Software Recommended Hardware and can handle 4K UHD image processing. This is perfect for control rooms and smart transportation systems where clarity and detail are paramount. Plus, the ability to connect up to four monitors at once can significantly boost productivity and multitasking capabilities.

Now, let’s talk about environments where dust is a constant battle, and the hum of fans is less than ideal. The LIVA Z5F Plus model is designed just for these scenarios. Its fanless design means fewer moving parts to worry about, which translates to lower maintenance costs and a longer lifespan for your equipment. The silence of its operation makes it perfect for places like production lines and labs, where noise needs to be kept to a minimum.

Integration with existing systems is a breeze, thanks to the inclusion of COM ports. This makes it easy to connect with industrial control systems, streamlining your automation processes and making your production line as efficient as possible.

ECSIPC’s LIVA Z5 series mini PCs are versatile and robust, ready to take on a variety of industrial applications. Whether you’re in education, transportation, retail, or manufacturing, these computers are engineered to deliver top-notch performance and reliability. They’re designed to ensure that your industrial operations run with the efficiency you need, minimizing downtime and keeping the wheels of industry turning.



